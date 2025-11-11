SA Investing
Goldman predicts South Africa’s sovereign rating upgrade amid strong budget
South Africa eyes credit upgrade as fiscal performance surpasses targets
Key topics:
Goldman Sachs expects South Africa’s credit rating to be upgraded soon
Upgrade hinges on fiscal consolidation and meeting budget-deficit goals
S&P review set for Nov. 14; some see upgrade possible only in 2026
By Ntando Thukwana