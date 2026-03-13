SA Investing
Goldman warns Iran war could push oil and force rand rate hike
South Africa faces inflation risk as higher oil prices weaken the rand
Key topics:
Rising oil prices may push South African rates higher amid weak rand.
Rand drops as Iran war risks Strait of Hormuz oil supply disruption.
Stronger commodity prices could boost government revenue forecasts.
By S'thembile Cele and Mpho Hlakudi