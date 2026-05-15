SA Investing
Motsepe-backed GoTyme turns employees into shareholders in growth push
Motsepe-backed digital bank opens ownership to all employees as it targets rapid expansion, record profits, and a potential future listing.
Key topics:
GoTyme offers staff ownership to drive growth mindset
Digital bank targets 50m users before global listing
Motsepe-backed lender eyes $15bn future valuation
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By Prinesha Naidoo