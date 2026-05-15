Patrice Motsepe
Patrice MotsepePhotographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg
SA Investing

Motsepe-backed GoTyme turns employees into shareholders in growth push

Motsepe-backed digital bank opens ownership to all employees as it targets rapid expansion, record profits, and a potential future listing.
Published on

Key topics:

  • GoTyme offers staff ownership to drive growth mindset

  • Digital bank targets 50m users before global listing

  • Motsepe-backed lender eyes $15bn future valuation

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By Prinesha Naidoo

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