SA Investing
Grindrod, Minrail secure access to Transnet’s rail lines
South Africa’s rail reform advances as private firms gain access to key freight corridors to boost exports and ease logistics constraints.
Key topics:
Transnet grants 11 firms freight-rail access concessions
Rail reform aims to ease export and logistics bottlenecks
Private operators could add 52m tons freight capacity
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By Ntando Thukwana