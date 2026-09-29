The SpaceX Starlink logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen, with a Starlink satellite dish visible in the background, in this photo illustration taken on July 24, 2026. (Photo by Matteo Della Torre/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
The SpaceX Starlink logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screenPhoto by Matteo Della Torre/NurPhoto via Getty Images
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"I hope Elon is listening": Gungubele pleads with Musk to bring Starlink home

Gungubele urges Musk to work with South Africa on Starlink's launch
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