SA Investing
Harith eyes FlySafair takeover to boost African aviation
PE firm moves to secure South Africa’s leading budget airline
Key topics:
Harith plans to acquire FlySafair to expand its transport portfolio.
Deal helps FlySafair comply with South African ownership rules.
Transaction includes reorganisation and regional growth strategy.
By Loni Prinsloo and Jennifer Zabasajja