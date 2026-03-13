SA Investing
IMF backs South Africa’s fiscal rule to curb debt and boost credibility
Treasury to propose principles-based framework by October to manage spending and debt
Key topics:
IMF backs South Africa’s fiscal rule to restore policy credibility
Debt-to-GDP projected to peak near 79%, needs stricter control
Strong institutions and careful escape clauses critical for success
By Alister Bull