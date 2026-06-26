Johannesburg’s Mayor Dada Morero.
Johannesburg’s Mayor Dada Morero.Photographer: Cebisile Mbonani/Bloomberg
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Johannesburg on the brink: Business groups demand state intervention as city faces financial collapse

Johannesburg faces possible government takeover as its financial crisis deepens.
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