Street vendors in Johannesburg’s central business district.
Street vendors in Johannesburg’s central business district.Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg
SA Investing

Joburg crisis worsens - thumbs down from key lender AFD

AFD refusal over loan compliance concerns adds pressure on Johannesburg’s struggling finances and service delivery challenges
Published on

Key topics:

  • AFD rejects new funding over loan non-compliance and reporting failures

  • Johannesburg faces worsening financial strain, corruption and service failures

  • City seeks refinancing from global lenders amid budget crisis and politics

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By Antony Sguazzin

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