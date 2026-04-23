SA Investing
Joburg crisis worsens - thumbs down from key lender AFD
AFD refusal over loan compliance concerns adds pressure on Johannesburg’s struggling finances and service delivery challenges
Key topics:
AFD rejects new funding over loan non-compliance and reporting failures
Johannesburg faces worsening financial strain, corruption and service failures
City seeks refinancing from global lenders amid budget crisis and politics
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By Antony Sguazzin