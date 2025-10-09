JSE Group CEO Leila Fourie retires, Valdene Reddy named as successor

Johannesburg, 09 October 2025: Leila Fourie will retire as the Group CEO of the JSE on 31 March 2026. Fourie has led the JSE through a transformative period marked by strategic innovation, operational resilience, and inclusive leadership.

Since her appointment in 2019 she has delivered a turnaround in earnings quality, diversified the Group’s revenue base, and modernised its technology and regulatory frameworks. Fourie’s leadership has extended beyond financial performance and operational excellence. She has championed inclusive leadership, sustainability, transformation and regulatory excellence.

As a front-line regulator of capital markets, the JSE is committed to robust and transparent regulation. During Fourie’s tenure the JSE has pursued a series of fundamental reforms of the Listings Requirements, has introduced the Sustainability and Actively Managed ETF segments, and has developed both a private markets platform and a voluntary Carbon Market, all of which position the JSE as a preferred venue for diversified capital formation.

Fourie has also been active in driving national private sector initiatives in partnership with the chief executives of major South African companies, to strengthen South Africa’s capital markets. These initiatives, under the leadership of National Treasury, include Operation Phumelela and various engagements to motivate an upgrade to South Africa’s sovereign credit rating.

Phuthuma Nhleko, JSE Chairman noted: “Leila has led the JSE with strategic clarity and an unwavering commitment to transformation. Her tenure has been marked by innovation, operational resilience and a deep sense of purpose. Under her leadership, the JSE has delivered a robust financial performance and has become a more inclusive, collegiate and future-fit institution. On behalf of the Board, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Leila for her exceptional stewardship and the enduring legacy she leaves behind.”

The Board expresses its deep appreciation to Fourie for her leadership and commitment to the JSE and its stakeholders. She leaves the organisation significantly stronger, more agile, and very well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory.