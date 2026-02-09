SA Investing
Kganyago cautions on Stablecoin growth amid regulatory gaps
Central bank governor warns rapid stablecoin growth could undermine financial stability.
Key topics:
Kganyago warns stablecoins could “break apart” amid rising use.
Central banks must protect money’s stability and affordability.
South Africa’s interest-rate cuts and global financial risks discussed.
By Janice Kew