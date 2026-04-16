SA Investing
In Washington. Kganyago draws on Rorke's Drift to warn on inflation risks
South African central bank signals readiness to tighten policy early amid energy-driven inflation risks from Iran conflict shocks
Key topics:
Kganyago urges early rate hikes, cites Rorke’s Drift analogy
Iran war shocks and fuel prices threaten renewed inflation spike
Inflation near 3% target; SARB holds 6.75% but may tighten later
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By Matthew Hill and Ntando Thukwana