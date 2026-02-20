SA Investing
Leadership shake-up at SPAR: Isaacs replaces two-year CEO Swartz
SPAR reshuffles top leadership to tackle losses and strengthen local operations.
Key topics:
Angelo Swartz steps down; Reeza Isaacs appointed SPAR Group CEO.
SPAR cuts European losses; faces R5bn FY2025 financial hit.
Focus shifts to domestic growth with new MD for Groceries & Liquor.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
BizNews Reporter