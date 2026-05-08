SA Investing
Please Call Me's Makate goes to war with former funders over Vodacom payout share
Makate contests Black Rock and Elsdon’s claim to 40% of his Vodacom settlement.
Key topics:
Makate sues to block Black Rock/Elsdon claim to 40% Vodacom settlement
Five-pronged case: fraud, breach, cancellation & prescription arguments
Long-running Please Call Me funding dispute heads back to High Court
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