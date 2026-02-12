SA Investing
MBB: Mobile data prices in SA plunge amid competition and regulation
Regulatory moves and market competition drive more affordable mobile internet for all.
Key topics:
SA mobile data costs fell significantly from 2020 to 2025.
Regulatory actions and competition drove lower broadband prices.
Prepaid and postpaid plans show varying declines; 5GB postpaid dropped most.
