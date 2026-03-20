South Africa’s Momentum hunts Discovery’s health-insurance throne
SA Investing

South Africa’s Momentum hunts Discovery’s health-insurance throne

Bonitas deal lifts Momentum to No. 2; Indian venture fuels global growth
Published on

Key topics:

  • Momentum aims to overtake Discovery as South Africa’s top health insurer

  • Bonitas deal boosts Momentum’s market share from 22% to 30%

  • Expanding in India with Birla partnership to diversify revenue streams

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By Adelaide Changole

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