SA Investing
South Africa’s Momentum hunts Discovery’s health-insurance throne
Bonitas deal lifts Momentum to No. 2; Indian venture fuels global growth
Key topics:
Momentum aims to overtake Discovery as South Africa’s top health insurer
Bonitas deal boosts Momentum’s market share from 22% to 30%
Expanding in India with Birla partnership to diversify revenue streams
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By Adelaide Changole