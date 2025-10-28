SA Investing
Moody’s confident in Johannesburg’s finances despite turmoil
Moody’s affirms confidence in Johannesburg’s finances despite political turmoil, rising debt, and major infrastructure challenges.
Key topics:
Moody’s praises Johannesburg’s sound finances, despite instability
City faces rising debt and severe infrastructure backlogs
National government warns over $1.4B in wasted expenditures
By Robert Brand