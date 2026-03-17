SA Investing
Morgan Stanley sees South Africa keeping rates steady amid oil surge
Higher oil prices lift inflation, but SARB likely to delay rate hikes through 2026.
Key topics:
Middle East conflict pushes oil prices, likely raising SA inflation.
SARB expected to hold rates at 6.75% through most of 2026.
Rand volatility and weaker growth could amplify economic risks.
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By S'thembile Cele