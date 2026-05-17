SA Investing
Morgan Stanley sees SA resilience despite oil price shock
Oil-driven inflation and political risks weigh on near-term outlook, but reforms support medium-term recovery trajectory
Key topics:
Oil shock to slow growth, lift inflation and interest rates
Reforms support medium-term outlook, fiscal consolidation on track
Election and political risks rise as ANC leadership battle intensifies
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By S'thembile Cele