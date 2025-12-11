SA Investing
Mr Price shares dive over pricey NKD expansion
Mr Price faces market backlash over costly European expansion move
Key topics:
Mr Price shares drop 14% over €487M NKD acquisition concerns
NKD will become Mr Price’s second-largest unit in Europe
Market wary of high price vs earnings and thin margins of NKD
By Janice Kew and Khuleko Siwele