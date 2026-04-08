SA Investing
MTN Group rolls out R160m share rewards for top executives
MTN Group ties executive share awards to performance targets, with vesting linked to financial returns and ESG goals over three years
Key topics:
MTN Group awards R160m shares to execs
Performance Share Plan ties rewards to 3-year targets
Vesting based on TSR, cash flow, ROE, and ESG metrics
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