A logo outside the MTN Group Ltd.
A logo outside the MTN Group Ltd.Photographer: Michele Spatari/Bloomberg
SA Investing

MTN Group rolls out R160m share rewards for top executives

MTN Group ties executive share awards to performance targets, with vesting linked to financial returns and ESG goals over three years
Published on

Key topics:

  • MTN Group awards R160m shares to execs

  • Performance Share Plan ties rewards to 3-year targets

  • Vesting based on TSR, cash flow, ROE, and ESG metrics

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