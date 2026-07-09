MTN's Ghana 5G ambitions collide with xenophobia fallout back home
SA Investing

MTN's Ghana 5G ambitions collide with xenophobia fallout back home

Ghana will auction new 5G licenses after ending Next Gen Infraco's exclusivity, with MTN and Telecel preparing bids to accelerate rollout and increase competition.
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