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MultiChoice pulls the plug on Showmax, buries the body inside DStv Stream
Showmax closes standalone service, forcing viewers onto pricier DStv Stream.
Key topics:
Showmax shuts down as a standalone service on 30 April 2026.
Local hits move to higher-priced DStv Stream tiers.
Canal+ consolidation ends cheap, independent African streaming.
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By BizNews Reporter