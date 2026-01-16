SA Investing
MultiChoice’s Showmax bet collapses amid soaring losses and stalled growth
Showmax’s costly gamble backfires as losses mount and growth targets missed
Key topics:
Showmax fails to meet MultiChoice’s ambitious growth and revenue goals
Trading losses soar to R4.9bn; revenue drops despite NBCUniversal support
Future uncertain as Canal+ evaluates Showmax amid high investment costs
