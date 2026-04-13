SA Investing
Elom Musk alleges bribery demands behind Starlink’s South Africa licence delay
Elon Musk alleges Starlink bribery demands for South Africa licence, amid disputes over B-BBEE regulations and market access
Key topics:
Musk alleges Starlink licence bribery demands in South Africa
Dispute over B-BBEE laws blocking Starlink market entry
Starlink proposes EEIPs and rural connectivity investment
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By Hanno Labuschagne