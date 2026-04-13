Elon Musk
Elon Musk
SA Investing

Elom Musk alleges bribery demands behind Starlink’s South Africa licence delay

Elon Musk alleges Starlink bribery demands for South Africa licence, amid disputes over B-BBEE regulations and market access
Published on

Key topics:

  • Musk alleges Starlink licence bribery demands in South Africa

  • Dispute over B-BBEE laws blocking Starlink market entry

  • Starlink proposes EEIPs and rural connectivity investment

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By Hanno Labuschagne

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