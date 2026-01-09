SA Investing
Musk says race-based laws block Starlink launch in South Africa
Elon Musk claims South African race laws prevent Starlink launching locally, criticising B-BBEE rules and telecom ownership requirements.
Key topics:
Musk claims race-based laws block Starlink’s launch in South Africa
Debate over B-BBEE ownership rules and telecom licensing barriers
Starlink proposes equity alternatives and major local investment plans
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Hanno Labuschagne