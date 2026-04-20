Ninety One bets on South African stocks amid war-driven selloff
SA Investing

Ninety One bets on South African stocks amid war-driven selloff

Geopolitical tensions shake markets, but stable earnings and key themes keep SA equities attractive
Published on

Key topics:

  • Ninety One bullish on SA equities; war-driven selloff creates bargains

  • Earnings outlook stable; resources, financials, AI themes support market

  • Miners hit by metal slump; investors favour banks, insurers over retailers

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By Khuleko Siwele

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