SA Investing
Ninety One bets on South African stocks amid war-driven selloff
Geopolitical tensions shake markets, but stable earnings and key themes keep SA equities attractive
Key topics:
Ninety One bullish on SA equities; war-driven selloff creates bargains
Earnings outlook stable; resources, financials, AI themes support market
Miners hit by metal slump; investors favour banks, insurers over retailers
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By Khuleko Siwele