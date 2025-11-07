Oppenheimer urges Pretoria to cut Red Tape, “get out of the way” of entrepreneurs

Three key points

Jonathan Oppenheimer urged the government to stop overregulating and let entrepreneurs drive South Africa’s growth.

He echoed the World Bank’s warning that excessive bureaucracy is stifling small and medium enterprises amid near-zero GDP growth.

Through the South African Future Trust, the Oppenheimer family continues to support small businesses with loans and training initiatives.

