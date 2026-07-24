David Masondo, South Africa's deputy finance minister
David Masondo, South Africa's deputy finance ministerPhotographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
SA Investing

PIC saga: Masondo walks, but the real fight is only starting

Masondo resigns as PIC chair amid governance crisis, suspensions, investigations and mounting political pressure over R3.5 trillion assets.
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