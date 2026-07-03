The Riverfields Distribution Centre operated by Shoprite Holdings Ltd. in Johannesburg.
The Riverfields Distribution Centre operated by Shoprite Holdings Ltd. in Johannesburg. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
SA Investing

Pick n Pay bets on AI chatbot to catch up with Shoprite's Sixty60

South Africa’s online grocery retailers shift from fast delivery to AI-powered conversational shopping, intensifying Pick n Pay’s comeback.
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