A Karoo Pistachios orchard in Prieska, South Africa’s Northern Cape.
A Karoo Pistachios orchard in Prieska, South Africa’s Northern Cape.Photographer: Cornél van Heerden/Bloomberg
SA Investing

Karoo Pistachios see boom as price surge fuels South African expansion

South African growers scale up production as Iran conflict drives global shortage and record prices.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Karoo Pistachios boosts output as Iran conflict lifts prices

  • SA targets major pistachio exporter via Karoo expansion to 60k tons

  • Expansion uses outgrower model; risks include yields, climate and currency swings

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By Andre-Pierre Du Plessis

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