SA Investing
Karoo Pistachios see boom as price surge fuels South African expansion
South African growers scale up production as Iran conflict drives global shortage and record prices.
Key topics:
Karoo Pistachios boosts output as Iran conflict lifts prices
SA targets major pistachio exporter via Karoo expansion to 60k tons
Expansion uses outgrower model; risks include yields, climate and currency swings
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By Andre-Pierre Du Plessis