SA Investing
Ramaphosa signals breakthrough in US trade talks
Ramaphosa pushes for US trade deal and strengthens Swiss trade ties
Key topics:
Ramaphosa optimistic on US trade deal, no clear timeframe given
South Africa seeks relief from US tariffs on cars and citrus exports
Talks with Switzerland aim to modernise free-trade agreement, progress ongoing
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Bastian Benrath-Wright