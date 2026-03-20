SA Investing
Cyril Ramaphosa and Johann Rupert exploited in new AI scam
Fake endorsement video fuels rise in AI-driven financial scams in SA
Key topics:
AI deepfake of Cyril Ramaphosa used in scam
Fake “Wealthicator” promises R250k return from R4,200 investment
SA leads region in deepfake fraud, per Smile ID report
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