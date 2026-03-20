Cyril Ramaphosa and Johann Rupert exploited in new AI scam
SA Investing

Cyril Ramaphosa and Johann Rupert exploited in new AI scam

Fake endorsement video fuels rise in AI-driven financial scams in SA
Published on

Key topics:

  • AI deepfake of Cyril Ramaphosa used in scam

  • Fake “Wealthicator” promises R250k return from R4,200 investment

  • SA leads region in deepfake fraud, per Smile ID report

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By 

Loading content, please wait...

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com