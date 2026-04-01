Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at the South Africa Investment Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.
Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at the South Africa Investment Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg.
SA Investing

Ramaphosa woos investors as Iran war clouds SA outlook

Ramaphosa lifts investment target to R3tn as reforms boost appeal, but rising oil prices and global tensions threaten growth outlook
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Key topics:

  • Cyril Ramaphosa targets R3tn investment in 5 years

  • Reforms, growth and stability pitched to attract global investors

  • US-Israeli attack on Iran raises risks, fuels inflation concerns

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By S'thembile Cele

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