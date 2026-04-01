SA Investing
Ramaphosa woos investors as Iran war clouds SA outlook
Ramaphosa lifts investment target to R3tn as reforms boost appeal, but rising oil prices and global tensions threaten growth outlook
Key topics:
Cyril Ramaphosa targets R3tn investment in 5 years
Reforms, growth and stability pitched to attract global investors
US-Israeli attack on Iran raises risks, fuels inflation concerns
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By S'thembile Cele