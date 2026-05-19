Perfect storm gathering over the Rand: ETM warns of a looming shock
SA Investing

Perfect storm gathering over the Rand: ETM warns of a looming shock

Oil shock in the Gulf fuels rising risks for the Rand, bonds, and JSE
Published on

Key topics:

  • US-Iran war and Hormuz disruption tighten global oil supply, creating deficit risk.

  • South African Rand under pressure as terms of trade worsen, imports rise

  • SA markets face JSE correction risk and bond sell-off amid global volatility

By BizNews Reporter

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