SA Investing
South African Rand smashes through R16/$ barrier as "Goldilocks" scenario takes hold
South African Rand breaks below R16 as gold boom, weak dollar and GNU stability trigger rare Goldilocks rally.
Key topics:
Rand strengthens past R16/$ on weak dollar and favourable global conditions
Gold and PGM super-cycle boosts trade balance and investor confidence
GNU stability, rating upgrade and energy gains lower South Africa risk premium
BizNews Reporter