Lesetja Kganyago, Governor of the South African Reserve Bank
Lesetja Kganyago, Governor of the South African Reserve BankPhotographer: Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg
SA Investing

Rate hold, Rand fall: The SARB's costly miscalculation

SARB’s rate decision rattles markets as rand pressure and inflation concerns grow.
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