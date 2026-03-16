SA Investing
Right of Reply on Donald MacKay (and his response)
Henry Pretorius disputes Donald Mackay’s critique of South Africa’s APDP. Mackay responds, calling for independent cost-benefit analysis.
Key topics:
Henry Pretorius disputes Donald Mackay’s claims on the cost and benefits of the APDP.
Debate over whether APDP subsidies boost the economy or raise car prices.
Mackay calls for an independent cost-benefit review of the APDP.
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By Henry Pretorius and Donald Mackay