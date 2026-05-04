SA Investing
Rob Rose: ProNutro, Chuckles and the lessons of ‘New Coke’
Companies have been messing with winning formulas for decades — and the recent insult to fans of ProNutro show that lessons have yet to be learnt
Key topics:
Corporate missteps worsen when companies ignore public backlash
Coca-Cola “New Coke” failure shows value of admitting mistakes fast
PepsiCo’s ProNutro recipe change and Woolworths supplier dispute criticised
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By Rob Rose for the Financial Mail*