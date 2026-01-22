SA Investing
SA aligns with global trends, backs away from $8.5bn COP loan requiring closure of coal-fired power stations
South Africa weighs climate finance amid cost concerns and coal delays
Key topics:
South Africa hesitates to use $10bn climate funds over costs, conditions.
Delays in coal-plant closures risk missing 2030 emission targets.
France, Germany, and other partners have provided partial loans, grants.
By Antony Sguazzin