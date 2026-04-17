SA Investing
SA has room for two more months of fuel relief, Citi Says
Citi says fiscal space and revenue gains could fund a two-month extension as Iran war pushes oil prices higher and fuels inflation concerns.
Key topics:
South Africa may extend fuel-tax cut by up to two months
Fiscal space seen to cost R10–12bn amid oil price surge
Iran conflict drives fuel prices and inflation higher in SA
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By Ntando Thukwana