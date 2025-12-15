SA Investing
South Africa plans biggest cash-system overhaul in decades
South Africa plans sweeping cash-system overhaul, creating utility, white-label ATMs, tighter oversight to cut costs, boost access nationwide.
Key topics:
Central bank plans biggest cash-system overhaul in decades
White-label ATMs and shared cash utility to cut costs
Reforms aim to improve access for rural and low-income users
By Prinesha Naidoo