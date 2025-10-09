South Africa’s cities struggle as overspending hits services, Dep FinMin warns
SA Investing

South Africa’s cities struggle as overspending hits services, Dep FinMin warns

Municipal mismanagement fuels service failures and threatens economic growth
Published on

Key topics:

  • SA municipalities overspend on salaries, underinvest in infrastructure

  • Service failures spark protests in Johannesburg and other towns

  • Urgent reforms needed, including accountable utilities and coalitions

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Mike Cohen

Loading content, please wait...
Ashor Sarupen

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com