SA Investing
South Africa confirms independent Eskom transmission amid reforms
President Ramaphosa rejects revised unbundling, pledges full control to new transmission entity
Key topics:
Ramaphosa confirms independent power-transmission company for Eskom.
Reverses minister’s plan keeping grid under Eskom control.
Business leaders welcome clarity on Eskom restructuring.
By Ana Monteiro and Enzokuhle Sabela