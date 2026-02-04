SA Investing
SA consumer and bank stocks set for 2026 rebound
Banks, insurers, and consumer stocks set to surge as inflation cools and rates drop.
Key topics:
South African consumer stocks poised to rebound after 2025 lag.
Banks, insurers, and food producers to benefit from lower rates.
Cooler inflation, stronger rand, and commodity gains support growth.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up for the BizNews channel here.
By Khuleko Siwele and Ntando Thukwana