South Africa eases antitrust rules to help power-strained industries survive
South Africa relaxes antitrust laws, letting industries cooperate on power purchases to offset electricity costs and prevent closures.
Key topics:
Antitrust rules eased to let distressed industries jointly negotiate power
High electricity costs threaten ferrochrome and manganese producers
Power shortages and Eskom mismanagement drive job losses and closures
By Ana Monteiro