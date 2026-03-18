SA faces looming oil shock - Jonathan Katzenellenbogen
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SA Investing

SA faces looming oil shock - Jonathan Katzenellenbogen

Rising oil prices threaten inflation, higher fuel costs, and economic strain.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Oil above $100 a barrel risks global inflation and possible recession.

  • SA’s low growth, high unemployment worsen impact of energy shocks.

  • Fuel supply chain weak, imports via Strait of Hormuz raise vulnerability.

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