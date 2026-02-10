SA Investing
SA farm exports hit record high despite US trade slump
Africa and Asia drive growth as corn, citrus, grapes, and wine lead exports
Key topics:
South African farm exports hit $15.1bn in 2025, a new record.
US tariffs cut some exports, but Africa and Asia markets grew.
Corn, citrus, grapes, and wine boosted shipments and future potential.
By Antony Sguazzin