SA Govt borrows $11bn - a third for R100bn Black Industrialist's Fund
Afreximbank approves $11 billion financing for South Africa, backing infrastructure, energy, trade expansion and Black-owned businesses nationwide growth.
Key topics:
Afreximbank commits $11bn to ease South Africa’s funding pressures
Funds target infrastructure, energy, industry and trade expansion
Package boosts support for Black-owned businesses and transformation initiatives
By Ntando Thukwana