South Africa to introduce binding fiscal rule by October to curb debt
South Africa plans binding fiscal anchor to curb rising debt, replace numerical limits, ensure sustainable budgets by October.
Key topics:
South Africa plans binding, principle-based fiscal anchor
Debt-to-GDP surge drives push for sustainability rule
October mid-term budget to outline legal framework
By Alister Bull